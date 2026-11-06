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‘Confederates’: Uniting Through Time
By Carol M. Becker,8 days ago
The masterful strokes of playwright Dominque Morisseau, the visionary leadership of director Raymond O. Caldwell, and a brilliant tour de force cast make Confederates a crowning achievement at the Fountain Theatre. Don’t let the title confuse you: this play is not about the Confederacy. This play celebrates unification through time, space, and circumstance. Also, it illuminates the Fountain Theatre’s mission statement brilliantly. That statement requires the theater to “…explore a unique vision of established plays that reflect the immediate concerns and cultural diversity of contemporary Los Angeles and the nation”.