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Volunteers Still Needed To Clean Up Columbia State Historic Park
8 days ago
Columbia, CA – Volunteers are still needed to help clean up nicotine litter in Columbia State Historic Park tomorrow afternoon. This event, aimed at protecting wildlife and combating pollution, is organized seasonally by Tuolumne County’s Vape-Free Coalition, comprising various local organizations and community members. Tuolumne County Public Health announced that registration can be done online in advance or through drop-in participation.