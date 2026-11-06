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OPINION: New York City’s Trash Revolution Should Be an Accessibility Revolution, Too
By William Juhn,9 days ago
Our narrow and crowded sidewalks have always created an obstacle course for disabled New Yorkers. The city’s ubiquitous practice of piling trash bags on sidewalks is one of the biggest reasons why. Many residents consider the resulting mountains of garbage as mere eyesores, but they are a matter of life and death for people with disabilities. Huge mounds of refuse force the disabled community into moving traffic, block curb cuts and create unpredictable hazards that lead to injury and death.