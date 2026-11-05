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Lightning Network Adoption in Micro-Payments: What the Data Actually Shows
By Abhinav,3 days ago
For most of Bitcoin's history, paying a few cents in bitcoin made little sense. Every on-chain transaction competes for limited block space, and the fee to get into a block does not shrink just because the payment is small. Sending the equivalent of ten cents could easily cost more in fees than the payment itself. The Lightning Network was designed to change that, and nearly a decade after its whitepaper by Joseph Poon and Thaddeus Dryja, it is worth asking a plain question: is Lightning actually being used for micro-payments, and what does the evidence say?