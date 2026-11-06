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South Fayetteville Historic District created, former Jefferson school excluded
By Stacy Ryburn,9 days ago
FAYETTEVILLE — The city has a new historic district. The City Council voted 5-2 on Thursday to create the South Fayetteville Historic District. With the vote, the district will become the third of its kind, joining the Oak Grove Historic District and Black Historic District. The three districts have local regulatory authority, as opposed to a historic district on the National Register of Historic Places, which carries no regulatory teeth.
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