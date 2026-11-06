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Fi Europe 2026: Kensing debuts cholesterol-lowering cream cheese with Sunvasterol
By Jolanda van Hal,8 days ago
Kensing will present a cream cheese prototype with Sunvasterol EST sunflower sterols at Fi Europe 2026. The company says Sunvasterol EST accounts for 6.7% of the formulation, and that two daily servings meet the EFSA health claim threshold for LDL cholesterol reduction. Kensing spots heart health opportunities from a growing...