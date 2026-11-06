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Dr. Warren’s Thoreauvian cabin hiding in the woods
9 days ago
Tucked 10 miles away from campus sits Colleen Warren’s writing cabin, a place modeled after the cabin of Henry David Thoreau. Warren, professor of English at Taylor, received a grant about 30 years ago from the National Endowment for the Humanities to travel to South Carolina to learn about William Faulkner, an American author. Faulkner is best known for his short story “A Rose for Emily.”