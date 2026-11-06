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Bitcoin Posts Its Lowest Close Since September as the Nasdaq Has Its Worst Day in 18 Months
By BitcoinInsider Editorial Desk,8 days ago
Bitcoin ended Thursday at $75,969.06 on Coinbase, down 5.5% from Wednesday's close of $80,428.31 and its lowest daily close since September 15. The fall came on the worst day for US stocks in about 18 months: the Nasdaq Composite lost 5.52% and the S&P 500 4.36% as chipmakers and AI stocks sold off for a second day. Ether fell 7.8% and closed at its lowest level since August, and most large altcoins dropped more than Bitcoin.