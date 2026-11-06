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Affordability drove Baltimore voters to approve measure giving 'direct cash' to new mothers
8 days ago
Baltimore voters approved a ballot measure Tuesday to establish a taxpayer-funded program providing cash assistance to new and expectant parents as families across the country grapple with affordability concerns. The measure, listed on the November ballot as Question I, amends the Baltimore City Charter to create a dedicated, permanent line...