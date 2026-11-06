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Change Orders, Invoices Bring Improvements To CCHS And Stadium Of Champions
By Edward Marlowe,9 days ago
After approving five change orders and three invoices for services and goods during Thursday night’s Christian County Public Schools workshop, some key changes and improvements are coming to Christian County High School and its related facilities. Of the utmost, according to Assistant Superintendent Dr. Jason Wilson, is more parking...