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Why hotel labour shortages are a retention crisis
By Mohamed Dabo,9 days ago
Unpredictable schedules, limited career progression, excessive workloads and digital skills gaps are driving staff turnover. For hotel operators, retaining experienced employees is becoming as important as recruiting new talent. Hotel staffing shortages are not simply a recruitment problem. For many operators, the challenge is equally about retaining existing employees and...