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OSPD STATEMENT ON UNIVERSAL CLEMENCY
6 days ago
We applaud Governor Newsom’s historic decision to commute all death sentences in California. This is an important recognition that California’s death penalty system is arbitrary, racially discriminatory, and broken. We are confident that the California Supreme Court will act promptly on the application that requires their approval so that the Governor’s aim of universal clemency is realized.