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Insomniac’s Wolverine Has Sold 2.4 Million Units in First 50 Days
By Shouvik Bose,4 days ago
Sony has just revealed the official sales numbers for Insomniac’s Wolverine for the first time and the action adventure title is confirmed to have sold an impressive 2.4 million copies in a total of 50 days since it came out. And while the numbers are surely pretty high, they just don’t compare to Insomniac’s previous title which was Spider-Man 2 that sold 5 million units within just 11 days after release and a staggering 10 million copies after 107 days.