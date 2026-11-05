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Microsoft and Xbox Currently Being Accused of Sabotaging Development of Arkane’s Blade
By Shouvik Bose,2 days ago
Arkane Lyon became another studio to get caught up in Microsoft’s ongoing ‘Reset’ which has resulted in mass layoffs affecting around 3200 employees with several other studios like Double Fine, Compulsion Games and Undead Labs going fully independent while Ninja Theory may get shut down completely. It was previously reported that Microsoft had extended the period of consultation for the studio by one month to get a potential buyer and avoid a complete shut down, and Ubisoft had been interested in buying Arkane Lyon along with two other companies, which is great news for the developers. However, there hasn’t been any agreement or deal as of yet, so stay tuned for any further updates.