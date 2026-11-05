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Latest Phantom Blade Zero Patch Brings New Features, Performance Improvements and More
By Shouvik Bose,3 days ago
Phantom Blade Zero has received a new patch titled 1.0302256 which adds new features related to the game’s Audio and Control options along with performance improvements and various combat adjustments that are aimed at providing a more consistent and polished gameplay experience. The new audio settings are “Hit Sound Intensity” and “Hit Impact Sound Intensity,” and players on the PC can also remap the “Interact/Talk” function on both their keyboards and their controllers. The patch also brings further adjustments to the combat, which is the best part of Phantom Blade Zero, plus tweaks to both boss and enemy behavior as well.