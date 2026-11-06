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Sheriff Matheny: Nutter Fort Police Vehicle Not at Fault for Recent Two-Vehicle Accident on U.S. Route 20
By Editorial Board,9 days ago
According to Sheriff Robert Matheny II, a vehicle accident involving a police cruiser in another jurisdiction in Harrison County was not at fault. Matheny said fault did not lie with the officer driving a Nutter Fort Police Department cruiser. The accident took place at 7:35 a.m. on Friday, October 30.
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