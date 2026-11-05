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B-P FBLA students build business skills at fall district meeting
5 days ago
Thirteen Broadalbin-Perth students recently joined more than 150 Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) members from nine schools for the organization’s Fall District Meeting. Representing B-P were seniors Benjamin Faboskay, Kimberly Lin, juniors Madisen Elmendorf, Olivia Hill, Ava Rickard, Samantha Soper, Noah Verrego, and freshmen Gianna Gugliemelli, Lillian Hines,...