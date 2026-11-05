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God of War Laufey Gets Delayed to May
By Shouvik Bose,3 days ago
God of War Laufey just got delayed to May 2027 instead of it’s earlier release window of February, Sony Santa Monica has officially confirmed, stating that the developers need a bit more time to make sure the upcoming third person action title meets players’ expectations in every way. Now slated to launch on May 20, Sony Santa Monica has also confirmed that they’ll be sharing more details on the game pretty soon which may arrive in The Game Awards this year or even at a State of Play event sometimes in early next year.