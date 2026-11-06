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Moore’s 26 help Western Kentucky take down Kentucky Wesleyan 82-48
By The Associated Press,9 days ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Teagan Moore had 26 points in Western Kentucky’s 82-48 victory against Kentucky Wesleyan on Thursday. Moore also added five steals for the Hilltoppers (2-0). Emondrek Erkins-Ford added 11 points and six rebounds. Gabe Weis shot 3 of 5 from the field, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 11 points.