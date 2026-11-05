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EPA Acts on Three State Landfill Emission Plans in One Day
By Policy + Compliance,5 days ago
The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) took three actions Nov. 5 on how existing municipal solid waste landfills in Arizona, West Virginia and Pennsylvania will meet its 2016 emission guidelines. EPA finalized the West Virginia plan, effective Dec. 7, and proposed approving a Maricopa County plan and a delegation of the federal plan to the Allegheny County Health Department. Comments on both proposals are due Dec. 7.
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