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ECA Medical Announces Strategic Investment
By Julie A. Vetalice,6 days ago
ECA Medical, designer and manufacturer of single-use instruments and surgery-ready solutions for the medical device industry, entered into a definitive agreement under which healthcare-focused private equity firm Curewell Capital will acquire a majority stake in the company from LongueVue Capital. The partnership with Curewell provides significant capital to support ECA’s growth initiatives, including expansion of its product portfolio, manufacturing facilities, and capabilities. Transaction terms were not disclosed. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2026.