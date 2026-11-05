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Gallium’s Supply Bottleneck Starts at the Refinery
By Strategy + Risk,2 days ago
Gallium-containing feedstocks extend beyond China. Recovery plants, refining economics and customer approvals determine whether they become usable supply. Gallium is present in industrial feedstocks outside China, but manufacturers cannot order a resource estimate. They need a supplier that can recover the metal, deliver the required purity and keep shipping when prices or operating conditions change. Research on U.S. recovery potential and a staged project in Canada show why diversifying gallium supply requires more than finding the element.