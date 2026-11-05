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AmaWaterways Unveils New Ships and Expanded Experiences for 2028
6 days ago
The full 2028 collection is now open for reservations, featuring four new ships, new itineraries and expanded land experiences across Europe and beyond. CALABASAS, Calif. – AmaWaterways, the largest cruise line dedicated exclusively to river cruising, is looking ahead to 2028 with an exciting expansion of its award-winning river cruise portfolio, with the full 2028 program now open for reservations. The new season will introduce four new ships across Europe and Africa, alongside new itineraries and expanded land experiences designed to give guests even more opportunities to explore the destinations they visit.