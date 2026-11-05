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Shipping Emissions Gap Reaches 35% Across Major Trade Routes
By Kaleigh Harrison,6 days ago
Global container shipping emissions remained relatively steady in the third quarter of 2026, but new voyage-level data reveals substantial differences in the carbon efficiency of carriers operating on the same trade routes. For corporate shippers, those differences could affect transportation-related emissions calculations and procurement decisions. According to VesselBot's quarterly report,...