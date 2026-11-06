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Buncombe Harm Reduction Services Address Overdose Risks and Rural Care Gaps
By Walker Livingston, Carolina Public Press,9 days ago
Written by Walker Livingston, Carolina Public Press. In strip malls across rural parts of Western North Carolina, a grassroots harm reduction movement has taken root. In counties from Madison to Macon, volunteers deliver safe supplies to people using drugs, they test substances without judgment and provide things like clothes and food, too.
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