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This Charming New Jersey Village Feels Like Stepping Straight Into A Storybook
By Emmett Brooks,8 days ago
Nobody warned you that New Jersey had a place this beautiful, and honestly, that feels like a personal oversight on someone’s part. The Red Mill Museum Village in Clinton sits along the South Branch of the Raritan River like it was placed there by someone with very strong opinions about what a perfect scene should look like, and the result is something that genuinely stops people in their tracks.
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