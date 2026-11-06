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Texas Panhandle high school volleyball Regional Semifinals scores
By Zach WoodardTaniah StephensAdam Crooks,8 days ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - High school volleyball playoff action continued across the Texas Panhandle with Regional Semifinals matchups in Class 5A-1A, plus state semifinals matchups in TAPPS. Here is a look at the final scores:. *teams in bold denote NewsChannel 10 viewing area teams. Class 5A - Regional Semifinals. Division...