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Harry Potter fans encouraged to head to Danville Friday for evening of witchcraft and wizardry
7 days ago
DANVILLE — Expect street closures in Danville Friday as part of the city’s downtown transforms into the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. The city is holding Potterfest from 5:00-8:00 p.m. as part of its First Fridays community event series. Attendees can follow clues on a a map throughout downtown to complete a scavenger hunt and compete for the grand prize.