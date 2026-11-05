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Celebrating 40 Years of Great Books: A Conversation with Michael Gose
By Jacqueline Cleaveland,4 days ago
As Pepperdine's Great Books program celebrates its 40th anniversary, the University continues to breathe new life into an academic offering that has invited countless students to partake in the 3,000-year conversation among the most influential minds of the classical tradition. Today student opportunities are expanding through a variety of initiatives led by Jessica Hooten Wilson (’04), Fletcher Jones Chair of Great Books, and Paul Begin (’99), senior associate dean of Seaver College.