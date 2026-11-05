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A Historic Hangout at the Top of Grandad Bluff
By Iris Dishno,7 days ago
Enjoy a fun atmosphere, great view, and good food!. Stop in for a delicious meal and fantastic views from this restaurant and bar with over 111 years of history. Visit the Alpine Inn, a historic bar & grill seated atop Grandad Bluff in La Crosse, WI. Known for great Bloody Mary’s, Burgers and all around good food. Come and enjoy the outdoor deck, cold drinks (hot in the winter), and awesome Bloody Mary’s!
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