undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Snowmobile Safety Classes Return to Alexandria for One Day Only on December 12th
By Trent Layne,7 days ago
Anyone born after Dec. 1, 1976 must have a Snowmobile Safety Certificate. Students ages 11 to 15 may enroll. The certificate is not valid until the student is 12 years old. Youth is (11-15) & Adults are (16 & Older). Training course and exam is now an online course and available by going to www.snowmobilecourse.com and Pick Minnesota – Get Certified. Then pick Minnesota Hands-On Snowmobile Safety for the Youth Class. You must complete the online training before you attend the Hands-On class and bring a signed voucher for proof of completion.