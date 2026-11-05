undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Elsa proposes turning gravel pits into flood retention ponds
By Melissa Brandi,7 days ago
Elsa, TX (KRGV) — Elsa city officials held a Thursday meeting to discuss a proposed flood control project that could help the city and nearby communities. The plan calls for turning two gravel pits into retention ponds. The ponds would hold excess rainwater and help reduce flooding in nearby neighborhoods and along roadways, according to Elsa City Manager JJ Ybarra.