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Texas A&M-South Carolina preview: 'White knuckle' affair for Gamecocks?
By Josh Pate,8 days ago
Texas A&M-South Carolina preview: 'White knuckle' affair for Gamecocks?. Josh Pate recalls South Carolina's collapse from a 30-3 halftime lead against Texas A&M and explains why he's wary again: a double-let-down spot after big wins over Tennessee and Oklahoma, a rested Aggies team and a line that moved off a key number. Subscribe to "Josh Pate's College Football Show" on YouTube.