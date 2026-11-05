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NFC Notes: Jerry Jones, Brian Schottenheimer, Joe Milton, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants
By Logan Ulrich,7 days ago
Ben Standig reports that the Giants put in a waiver claim on RB Robert Henry Jr. before he was successfully claimed by the Commanders. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones defended his tendency to not pay top-of-the-market coaching money, which is part of the reason he moved on from former HC Mike McCarthy and hired current HC Brian Schottenheimer. Jones claimed there’s no correlation between higher-paid coaches and team success.