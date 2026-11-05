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Club West's Former Sycamore Brewery Building Sells for $6.65 Million Near Camp North End
By Kendra Davis,6 days ago
The building that once housed Sycamore Brewing's production and office operations near Camp North End has sold for $6.65 million, closing on the same day the brewery's lease on the property ended. The sale marks another turn for the company now known as Club West Brewing, which spent 2026 trying to rebuild after a scandal that gutted its distribution business and forced a brief closure of its South End taproom.