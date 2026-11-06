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All-American Cleaning & Restoration Athlete of the Week – Hawke Cordero – Nov. 5, 2026
By William Syslo,9 days ago
REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) – The Madison Bobcats secured a first-round playoff victory against Capital last Friday, led by a dominant rushing performance from Hawke Cordero. Cordero posted 24 carries for 169 yards and scored a touchdown to help push the Bobcats through to the next round. He is our All-American Cleaning & Restoration Athlete of the Week.