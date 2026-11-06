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Former player Sanjay Lumpkin takes helm as College Park Skyhawks tip off new season
By Kinsey Lee,8 days ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) — The College Park Skyhawks are preparing to tip off a new season with a familiar face leading the charge. New head coach Sanjay Lumpkin knows the franchise inside and out: He suited up for the Skyhawks back in 2019 during their inaugural season in College Park, becoming the first former player in franchise history to step into the head coaching role.