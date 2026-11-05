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Angela Deem Says TLC Sent an Offer Wanting to Cast Her Daughter Skyla on the Upcoming Season of 90 Day: The Single Life
By Celebs Vulture,6 days ago
Angela Deem recently revealed that TLC has approached her daughter Skyla about joining the upcoming season of 90 Day: The Single Life, but she has been encouraging her to accept the offer. During a recent TikTok livestream, Angela told viewers that producers had been asking Skyla to appear on the...