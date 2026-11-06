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James Norton, 77
8 days ago
James Charles Norton, age 77, of Punta Gorda, Florida, passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2026, in Colon, Michigan. He was born on August 8, 1949, in Chicago. James was a graduate of St. Francis de Sales High School, Class of 1967. He went on to build a long and steady career with AT&T, where he worked as a service technician for 30 years before retiring. His work reflected the dedication and reliability that marked so much of his life.