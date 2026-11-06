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Medford City Council passes resolution in support of RA contract negotiations
By Editorial,9 days ago
Editor’s Note: Carly Hope is a news editor for the Daily. She was not involved in the writing or editing of this article. The Medford City Council unanimously approved a resolution during its Oct. 27 meeting to “support the United Labor of Tufts Resident Assistants in their negotiations for a fair contract.” The resolution, cosponsored by City Councilor Matt Leming and City Council President Zac Bears, is part of ULTRA’s efforts to show public support for their cause after more than six months of contract negotiations.