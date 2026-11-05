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The Primer: Week 9 Edition (2026 Fantasy Football)
By Derek Brown,4 days ago
DET -7, O/U 50.5. These are no-brainer MUST starts. Here are players that should be in starting consideration for most fantasy teams. Since Week 5, Malik Willis has been the QB7 in fantasy points per game. Last week, his production fell back to Earth as his rushing disappeared again. Willis ran only once with two yards. I simply don’t understand why Miami isn’t utilizing his legs and talents as a runner on a weekly basis, but at this point of the season his weekly volatility with his rushing will help or hurt his fantasy output. Willis has three games where he hasn’t managed more than 12 rushing yards this season. Since Week 5, among 32 qualifying passers, we have seen growth as a passer as he has ranked 16th in yards per attempt, ninth in passing success rate, seventh in highly accurate throw rate, and 16th in catchable target rate. Willis could post another QB1 outing this week. Across their last five games, Detroit has allowed the 14th-most yards per attempt, the sixth-highest passing touchdown rate, the fourth-highest passing success rate, and the 12th-highest CPOE.