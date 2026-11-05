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Dinner, Dessert Auction to Support WWII Education Project
By Don Fish Jr,6 days ago
On Thursday, November 19, 2026, a Dinner and Dessert Auction benefiting the WWII Greatest Generation Education Project will be held at the Phelan Pizza Factory. The fundraiser will support the nonprofit organization, founded by Todd Anton with the support of the Don Ferrarese Charitable Foundation and Tri-Community Kiwanis Club. The project’s mission is to teach young people throughout the High Desert and beyond about American patriotism and the sacrifices made by veterans during World War II.