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Inconsistent Aggies commit 21 'careless' giveaways in 62-51 win
By Reece Nygren,9 days ago
Records: Texas A&M (2-0, 0-0), Louisiana (1-1, 0-0) Texas A&M seems to have lost that one under the welcome mat of the 2026-2027 season. The Maroon & White were blanked from downtown in the first half, shooting an abysmal 0-for-9 as a team through the first 20 minutes, and while that continued into the second half, the Aggies squeezed a win 62-51 over the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns on Thursday night at Reed Arena.