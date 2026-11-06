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Friday News & Notes from Stable View
By Eventing Nation,9 days ago
Auditing passes are still available for a rare opportunity to learn from Defender Kentucky champion and Team USA member Will Coleman. Will’s taking a trip north this week, and one of his stops is a Rider Development Clinic at Tallpoint Farms in Palgrave, Ontario. The clinic features one-hour semi-private sessions with Will, all of which are sold out to some lucky riders but auditing spots are still available at a cost of $100 per day, or $150 for both days.