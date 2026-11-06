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Acinar Cell Carcinoma: A Rare Pancreatic Malignancy
By Poras Chaudhary,9 days ago
Acinar cell carcinoma of the pancreas is a rare pancreatic malignancy, constituting only 1-2% of all the pancreatic tumors. A young adult male presented with chronic diarrhea and upper abdominal pain, on investigations was found to have a large pancreatic tumor of size 12×7.5 cm involving the body of the pancreas. Pancreatic body and tail resection with splenectomy was done and final histopathological examination showed acinar cell carcinoma of the pancreas. Prognosis of acinar cell carcinoma is better than adenocarcinoma of the pancreas.