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Iona MBB's 28-0 Run Fuels 72-49 Victory Over NJIT
9 days ago
NEW ROCHELLE, NY - The Iona University men's basketball team used a historic first-half scoring surge to take control and never looked back, earning a 72-49 victory over NJIT Thursday night at the Hynes Center in the opening night of the America East-Metro Conference Challenge. The Gaels featured three double-digit scorers and seven players with at least seven points, while a 28-0 run in the opening half transformed an early deficit into a commanding advantage.