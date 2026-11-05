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Sullivan answers Scott Morrow lineup question for Rangers
By Vincent Carbonneau,6 days ago
Vince Z. Mercogliano reports that Mike Sullivan sees a path for Scott Morrow to stay in the Rangers lineup once the defense is healthy. Sullivan was asked about it after this morning's skate, with the Flyers visiting tonight. The question carries weight because Sean Durzi's status before the Blues game never really got resolved, and the blue line is about to get crowded.