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The 5 Most Mind-Bending Sci-Fi Books of All Time, Ranked
By Dyah Ayu Larasati,9 days ago
On the one hand, reading sci-fi is like going on an adventure, whether that's exploring outer space, parallel universes, or distant futures to see how humanity evolves when unimaginable technology becomes part of everyday life. On the other hand, sci-fi is also supposed to be a brain-twisting challenge. It's not about making things unnecessarily complicated, but about pushing readers to think beyond what they already know.