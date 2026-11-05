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Daniel Jones, Anthony Richardson React to NFL Trade Rumors in New Video Amid Colts' Struggles
By Paul Kasabian,4 days ago
The Indianapolis Colts are conducting a fire sale as Tuesday's trade deadline draws closer. Left guard Quenton Nelson and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner have gone to the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers, respectively, and rumors circulate around running back Jonathan Taylor, wide receiver Josh Downs, defensive tackle Grover Stewart and more.