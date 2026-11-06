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Mechanism of the lncRNA-FGD5-AS1/miR-383-5p/SOCS3 signaling axis in periodontitis
By Editorial board,9 days ago
Background: lncRNAs served as crucial regulators in the pathogenesis and advancement of periodontitis. This study aimed to investigate whether lncRNA-FGD5-AS1 affects the proliferation and inflammatory response of LPS-induced HPDLSCs in vitro by regulating the miR-383-5p/SOCS3 axis. Method:. To set up an in vitro model of inflammation, HPDLSCs were treated with...